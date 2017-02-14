Flint mayor questions Michigan govern...

Flint mayor questions Michigan governor's decision to stop water...

Read more: The Spokesman-Review

The mayor of Flint is planning to meet with Gov. Rick Snyder Tuesday to discuss Michigan's decision to withdraw some financial assistance that was originally offered to help the beleaguered city and its residents cope with a man-made public health crisis caused by lead-contaminated tap water. The state announced three weeks ago that it will stop paying a portion of customers' bills and also halt covering Flint's costs to use water from the Great Lakes Water Authority - a move that will save the state more than $2 million per month.

