Federal agency OKs West Virginia to Michigan gas pipeline
A federal agency has approved construction of a $4.2 billion natural gas pipeline extending from West Virginia to Michigan, turning aside objections from some landowners and environmentalists. Energy Transfer Partners LP's Rover Pipeline will carry up to 3.25 billion cubic feet of gas daily from the Marcellus and Utica shale production areas of West Virginia, western Pennsylvania and eastern Ohio.
