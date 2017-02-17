Father accused of fleeing with child prepares for prelim; accomplice waives it
Mark Alan Saporita-Fargo and his driver in an alleged unlawful imprisonment case took different approaches to their legal recourse this week. Saporita-Fargo, 47, is accused of fleeing with his two-year-old daughter the day before he was to stand trial in a separate sex crimes case.
