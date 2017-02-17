Equality Michigan's New Strategy is Bold Risk in This Political Season

In a politically unfriendly environment for LGBTQ citizens, Equality Michigan says the one-size-fits-all approach will not be effective in helping achieve full equality. The organization's current strategy is to find a way to work with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, to push for an amendment to the Elliott Larsen Civil Rights Act, adding sexual orientation and gender identity to its list of protected classes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pridesource.com.