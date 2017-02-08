DNR conservation officer rescues runaway boy from Lake Michigan ice in Delta County
Michigan Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Patrick Hartsig rescued a 10-year-old boy Sunday, who had run away from his family near Gladstone in Delta County. The incident was reported at about 4 p.m. The boy, whose name was not being released, had run away from the Log Cabin Grill and Bar, which is situated south of Gladstone, along Lake Michigan.
