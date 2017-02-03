Director of GVSU water institute receives national award for work
Muskegon's Alan Steinman, director of Grand Valley State University's Annis Water Resources Institute, will accept national award for his work to advance environmental responsibility. National Garden Clubs, Inc. said it is giving Steinman the Award of Excellence for 2017, its highest achievement award, because of his efforts to provide environmental responsibility made him deserving of the award.
