Defense contractor gets $1.4M from Michigan to expand and hire 55
A long-time auto manufacturer that produces defense and commercial vehicles plans to move and expand in Southeast Michigan following approval of a $1.4 million state grant. The company - which will move to Auburn Hills from its 30-year operation in Livonia - will spend up to $9.5 million and create 55 new jobs.
