Data proves Michigan is better than Ohio
U.S. News' ranking of the 50 states has Michigan just 33rd - but that's still two spots higher than Ohio Michigan is better than Ohio, according to yet another study U.S. News' ranking of the 50 states has Michigan just 33rd - but that's still two spots higher than Ohio Check out this story on thetimesherald.com: http://on.freep.com/2m37DZp U.S. News' ranking of the 50 states has Michigan just 33rd - but that's still two spots higher than Ohio If you're reading this, you probably already knew Michigan is a better state than Ohio . U.S. News ranked the best states in America based on "thousands of data points" relating to health care, education, crime, infrastructure, opportunity, economy and government.
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|State, hunters stepping up efforts to control M...
|1 hr
|okimar
|13
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|1 hr
|MANCHILD TRUMP
|6,157
|Trump's immigration policy causing fear, anxiet...
|Sun
|spud
|12
|Heroin Epidemic In Michigan Continues As Three ...
|Feb 24
|Faith Michigan
|4
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|Feb 24
|Wth
|9
|Protesters march statewide for and against fede...
|Feb 23
|Faith
|9
|An LGBT Tour Of The Great Lakes (Aug '15)
|Feb 23
|Faith
|9
