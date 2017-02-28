Data proves Michigan is better than Ohio

Data proves Michigan is better than Ohio

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Times Herald

U.S. News' ranking of the 50 states has Michigan just 33rd - but that's still two spots higher than Ohio Michigan is better than Ohio, according to yet another study U.S. News' ranking of the 50 states has Michigan just 33rd - but that's still two spots higher than Ohio Check out this story on thetimesherald.com: http://on.freep.com/2m37DZp U.S. News' ranking of the 50 states has Michigan just 33rd - but that's still two spots higher than Ohio If you're reading this, you probably already knew Michigan is a better state than Ohio . U.S. News ranked the best states in America based on "thousands of data points" relating to health care, education, crime, infrastructure, opportunity, economy and government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News State, hunters stepping up efforts to control M... 1 hr okimar 13
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 1 hr MANCHILD TRUMP 6,157
News Trump's immigration policy causing fear, anxiet... Sun spud 12
News Heroin Epidemic In Michigan Continues As Three ... Feb 24 Faith Michigan 4
News Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi... Feb 24 Wth 9
News Protesters march statewide for and against fede... Feb 23 Faith 9
News An LGBT Tour Of The Great Lakes (Aug '15) Feb 23 Faith 9
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,243 • Total comments across all topics: 279,213,093

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC