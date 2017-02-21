Computer glitch potentially exposed information of 1.87M Michiganders
Personal information of some people who work in Michigan was vulnerable to unauthorized access for four months, the Michigan Department of Technology Management and Budget revealed on Friday. In October 2016, a software update to the Michigan Data Automated System system used by the state's Unemployment Insurance Agency allowed employers and human resources professionals to access names and social security numbers they were not authorized to view.
