Candlelight vigil to remember Kalamazoo shooting victims
A candlelight vigil will be held for the one-year anniversary of a shooting rampage in southwestern Michigan that killed six people and wounded two others. Details about a permanent memorial to honor the victims and survivors will be released after Monday's vigil at Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo.
