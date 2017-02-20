Candlelight vigil to remember Kalamaz...

Candlelight vigil to remember Kalamazoo shooting victims

Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

A candlelight vigil will be held for the one-year anniversary of a shooting rampage in southwestern Michigan that killed six people and wounded two others. Details about a permanent memorial to honor the victims and survivors will be released after Monday's vigil at Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo.

