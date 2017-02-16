Brownfields Redevelopment Legislation in Michigan
Legislators in Michigan recently re-introduced unique legislation in the State Senate meant to spur brownfield development in the state. If passed, the legislation would allow municipalities to choose one project per year to be eligible for a transformational brownfield.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HAZMAT Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|50 min
|Grumpy
|5,595
|Homeless? OR Undocumented? Come to warm, SUNNY ...
|Wed
|Carl
|1
|Protesters march statewide for and against fede...
|Feb 14
|ThomasA
|4
|How many Hells Angels chapters in Michigan? (Oct '12)
|Feb 10
|Anonymous
|103
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Chick-fil-A now hiring at two of its future Mic...
|Feb 8
|Dennis
|2
|Ohio State students pee in lake as ritual (Nov '09)
|Feb 8
|Lake Phart
|7
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC