Bomb Threats Made Against Jewish Community Centers In 11 States
Bomb threats forced evacuations at Jewish schools and community centers in 11 states Monday, with the Jewish Community Center Association confirming threats in states ranging from Florida to Michigan. In Ann Arbor, police gave the all-clear after a Hebrew day school was threatened, forcing students to leave.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Hampshire Public Radio -.
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|51 min
|Chicagoan by Birth
|6,123
|State, hunters stepping up efforts to control M...
|4 hr
|Faith
|12
|Trump's immigration policy causing fear, anxiet...
|Sun
|spud
|12
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|Feb 25
|Mrs Kowalski
|10
|Heroin Epidemic In Michigan Continues As Three ...
|Feb 24
|Faith Michigan
|4
|Protesters march statewide for and against fede...
|Feb 23
|Faith
|9
|An LGBT Tour Of The Great Lakes (Aug '15)
|Feb 23
|Faith
|9
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC