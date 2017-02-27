Bomb Threats Made Against Jewish Comm...

Bomb Threats Made Against Jewish Community Centers In 11 States

Read more: New Hampshire Public Radio

Bomb threats forced evacuations at Jewish schools and community centers in 11 states Monday, with the Jewish Community Center Association confirming threats in states ranging from Florida to Michigan. In Ann Arbor, police gave the all-clear after a Hebrew day school was threatened, forcing students to leave.

