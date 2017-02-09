Big waves splashing piers foreshadow ...

Big waves splashing piers foreshadow the Lake Michigan gale ahead

Read more: MLive.com

The Lake Michigan waves are rolling into the West Michigan shore today, and the larger waves are still to come. Up to 18-foot-tall waves 5 miles or more off shore and nearly 10-footers near shore are expected on Lake Michigan on Friday, Feb. 10. The National Weather Service issued a gale warning for Lake Michigan.

