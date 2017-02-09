Big waves splashing piers foreshadow the Lake Michigan gale ahead
The Lake Michigan waves are rolling into the West Michigan shore today, and the larger waves are still to come. Up to 18-foot-tall waves 5 miles or more off shore and nearly 10-footers near shore are expected on Lake Michigan on Friday, Feb. 10. The National Weather Service issued a gale warning for Lake Michigan.
