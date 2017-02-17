Berlin: Hugh Jackman Calls 'Logan' a ...

Berlin: Hugh Jackman Calls 'Logan' a "Love Letter to Wolverine Fans"

"This character has been within me for 17 years, but not until this film do I think I have got to the heart of him," Hugh Jackman said at the world premiere of the Marvel movie in Berlin. For millions of fans worldwide, the Australian actor has embodied the angry, self-healing mutant Wolverine since his first turn as the character in Bryan Singer's X-Men in 2000.

