Authorities investigate racist emails to Michigan students
Authorities say they're investigating after some students at the University of Michigan received racist and anti-Semitic emails purportedly from a professor. The Michigan Daily and The Ann Arbor News report the emails, which were received Tuesday by computer science and engineering undergraduate students, included subjects such as "African American Student Diversity" and "Jewish Student Diversity."
