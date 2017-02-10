As state considers closing 38 Michigan schools, better options sometimes lacking

Detroit parent Felicia Banks is facing an unsettling question: If her children's school - Michigan Technical Academy - is closed because of poor academic performance, where would her kids go to get a better education? The state School Reform Office - which placed MTA and 24 other schools in Detroit at risk of closure - expects to have answers to those questions for Banks and other parents across the city by late February or early March, when officials determine whether the buildings will close or remain open. Just 20 of Detroit's more than 160 schools, for example, meet or exceed the state's definition of higher performing.

