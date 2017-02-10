As state considers closing 38 Michiga...

As state considers closing 38 Michigan schools, better options sometimes lacking

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Detroit parent Felicia Banks is facing an unsettling question: If her children's school - Michigan Technical Academy - is closed because of poor academic performance, where would her kids go to get a better education? The state School Reform Office - which placed MTA and 24 other schools in Detroit at risk of closure - expects to have answers to those questions for Banks and other parents across the city by late February or early March, when officials determine whether the buildings will close or remain open. Just 20 of Detroit's more than 160 schools, for example, meet or exceed the state's definition of higher performing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 23 min MANCHILD TRUMP 5,740
News Protesters march statewide for and against fede... 1 hr Faith 7
News Michigan Lawmakers consider going after 'Pill M... 1 hr Faith 2
News Sotomayor says University of Michigan needs mor... 14 hr Faith 4
News Michigan government report cites racism in Flin... 14 hr Faith 5
News An LGBT Tour Of The Great Lakes (Aug '15) 15 hr Faith 7
News Michael Moore seeks manager for historic Michig... 20 hr Faith 1
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,206 • Total comments across all topics: 279,044,717

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC