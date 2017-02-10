As state considers closing 38 Michigan schools, better options sometimes lacking
Detroit parent Felicia Banks is facing an unsettling question: If her children's school - Michigan Technical Academy - is closed because of poor academic performance, where would her kids go to get a better education? The state School Reform Office - which placed MTA and 24 other schools in Detroit at risk of closure - expects to have answers to those questions for Banks and other parents across the city by late February or early March, when officials determine whether the buildings will close or remain open. Just 20 of Detroit's more than 160 schools, for example, meet or exceed the state's definition of higher performing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|23 min
|MANCHILD TRUMP
|5,740
|Protesters march statewide for and against fede...
|1 hr
|Faith
|7
|Michigan Lawmakers consider going after 'Pill M...
|1 hr
|Faith
|2
|Sotomayor says University of Michigan needs mor...
|14 hr
|Faith
|4
|Michigan government report cites racism in Flin...
|14 hr
|Faith
|5
|An LGBT Tour Of The Great Lakes (Aug '15)
|15 hr
|Faith
|7
|Michael Moore seeks manager for historic Michig...
|20 hr
|Faith
|1
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC