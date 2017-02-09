Arizona car wash chain buys 6 Michigan locations
Mister Car Wash has expanded into Michigan by acquiring Southland Auto Wash's six locations in West Michigan, the company announced on Thursday, Feb. 9. "When it comes to best in class in the car wash industry, the Ellis family and Southland team comes to mind," said Casey Lindsay, director of acquisitions for the Tuscon, Ariz.-based company. "We are honored they would entrust us with their business and we're proud to add these stores to the Mister family," Lindsey said.
