Arizona car wash chain buys 6 Michiga...

Arizona car wash chain buys 6 Michigan locations

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Mister Car Wash has expanded into Michigan by acquiring Southland Auto Wash's six locations in West Michigan, the company announced on Thursday, Feb. 9. "When it comes to best in class in the car wash industry, the Ellis family and Southland team comes to mind," said Casey Lindsay, director of acquisitions for the Tuscon, Ariz.-based company. "We are honored they would entrust us with their business and we're proud to add these stores to the Mister family," Lindsey said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 1 hr berklee 5,495
News Chick-fil-A now hiring at two of its future Mic... Wed Dennis 2
News Ohio State students pee in lake as ritual (Nov '09) Wed Lake Phart 7
News Sotomayor says University of Michigan needs mor... Feb 3 Robert 3
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb 2 Faith Michigan 1
News 61 Muslim refugees bound for Michigan will be k... Feb 2 Faith Michigan 1
News Baloney Meter: Is Michigan a threat to economic... Jan 26 same as Pacific 1
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,455 • Total comments across all topics: 278,724,226

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC