Anat Cohen's expressive jazz comes to Michigan

6 hrs ago

Music students and jazz lovers alike are a lucky bunch this weekend and next week. Clarinetist-saxophonist Anat Cohen - recurrent winner of "Clarinetist of the Year" titles from DownBeat, JazzTimes, and the Jazz Journalists Association, as well as frequent performer at the Detroit Jazz Festival - will be arriving in town to perform in the city on Saturday night, followed by a whirlwind week spent mentoring students at Michigan State University and several high schools across the state.

