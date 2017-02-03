Anat Cohen's expressive jazz comes to Michigan
Music students and jazz lovers alike are a lucky bunch this weekend and next week. Clarinetist-saxophonist Anat Cohen - recurrent winner of "Clarinetist of the Year" titles from DownBeat, JazzTimes, and the Jazz Journalists Association, as well as frequent performer at the Detroit Jazz Festival - will be arriving in town to perform in the city on Saturday night, followed by a whirlwind week spent mentoring students at Michigan State University and several high schools across the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|7 min
|berklee
|5,182
|Sotomayor says University of Michigan needs mor...
|Fri
|Robert
|3
|Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ...
|Thu
|Faith Michigan
|1
|61 Muslim refugees bound for Michigan will be k...
|Thu
|Faith Michigan
|1
|Baloney Meter: Is Michigan a threat to economic...
|Jan 26
|same as Pacific
|1
|Michigan Muslims prepare for Trump Justice Depa...
|Jan 25
|Mikey
|7
|Reward jumps to $35K for dog w/o nose
|Jan 24
|Faith
|1
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC