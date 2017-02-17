Amid effort to repeal Obamacare, two Michigan Republicans want to keep one key provision

Two Michigan congressmen are co-sponsoring a bill that aims to ensure people with a pre-existing medical conditions can access health care should the Affordable Care Act be repealed. The congressmen - Rep. Paul Mitchell, R-Dryden, and Rep. Mike Bishop, R-Rochester - said they signed on to support the legislation to ensure all families can access health care, regardless "of how healthy or sick they are."

