Alleged airport shooter lied about his record on job form

Santiago, who is accused of killing five people at a Flor... Flint's mayor and the governor are meeting to discuss Michigan's decision to no longer fund residential water bill credits or help the city pay for water from a Detroit-area system. Flint's mayor and the governor are meeting to discuss Michigan's decision to no longer fund residential water bill credits or help the city pay for water from a Detroit-area system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.