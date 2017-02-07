A watershed moment for dam removals i...

A watershed moment for dam removals in Michigan

15 hrs ago

The Brown Bridge Dam was removed from the Boardman River in 2013 as part of the Boardman River Renewal project. Stateside's conversation with Patrick Ertel, resource analyst with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, and Becky Ewing, associate director at Traverse City Rotary In the state of Michigan, chances are good that if you live near a river or stream, you also live near a dam.

