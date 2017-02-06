a oeFate of the Furiousa and a oePirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No ...

Sunday Night's Super Bowl telecast also gave us a glimpse at some highly anticipated movies due out in 2017, including Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales , The Fate of the Furious , and Transformers The Last Knight . The Fate of the Furious : Has Vin Diesel's character Dominic Toretto really turned on his buddies and partnered with new villain Charlize Theron? That's what the commercial for the eighth chapter in the Fast and Furious franchise, opening in April, teases, along with a giant wrecking ball and a missile-launching submarine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLMS-AM Lincoln.