A look at the 30th Annual N.C. Potters Conference March 3-5
Sponsored by Ceramics, Highwater Clays, Potters Council, STARworks Ceramics and Rising Sun Pottery, the conference will include demonstrations and lectures by premier potters from around the country who will lead the conference in dialogue and demonstration for the weekend. Three accomplished demonstrators - David MacDonald, Gerit Grimm and A. Blair Clemo - are featured throughout the weekend event.
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|1 hr
|jonjedi
|5,847
|Michigan civil rights panel: Flint water crisis...
|Sat
|Faith
|1
|Homeless? OR Undocumented? Come to warm, SUNNY ...
|Feb 15
|Carl
|1
|Protesters march statewide for and against fede...
|Feb 14
|ThomasA
|4
|How many Hells Angels chapters in Michigan? (Oct '12)
|Feb 10
|Anonymous
|103
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Chick-fil-A now hiring at two of its future Mic...
|Feb 8
|Dennis
|2
