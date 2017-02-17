A look at the 30th Annual N.C. Potters Conference March 3-5

Sponsored by Ceramics, Highwater Clays, Potters Council, STARworks Ceramics and Rising Sun Pottery, the conference will include demonstrations and lectures by premier potters from around the country who will lead the conference in dialogue and demonstration for the weekend. Three accomplished demonstrators - David MacDonald, Gerit Grimm and A. Blair Clemo - are featured throughout the weekend event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.