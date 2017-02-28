4-star WR Nico Collins commits to Michigan over Georgia, Alabama
Collins, a four-star receiver from Pinson, Alabama, formally announced his commitment to Michigan via a video produced by AL.com, an MLive sister site. The 6-foot-5, 195-pounder from Clay-Chalkville High School gives Michigan its coveted long, rangy wide receiving target in what was already an incredibly impressive WR haul.
