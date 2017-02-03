4 robberies reported in 10 days in Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor police are investigating four robberies in the past 10 days, according to the University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security. In that incident, a female student was talking in the area of Vaughn and east University streets, off central campus, when a man got out of a car and pulled a gun on her.
