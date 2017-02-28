2nd Cascade firefighter charged after allegedly exchanging nude photos with 16-year-old girl
CASCADE TWP., Mich. - A Cascade on-call firefighter has been charged after allegedly sending and receiving nude pictures with a 16-year-old girl.
