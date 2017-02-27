27 glowing sunset images over icy Lak...

27 glowing sunset images over icy Lake Michigan beach

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Michigander's have been barely seen the sun since November , and Friday's weather was a welcome treat with blue skies and fluffy clouds. Frigid temperatures didn't keep folks away as strong winds cleared the sky just in time for an amazing sunset over Lake Michigan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 11 min berklee 5,197
News Sotomayor says University of Michigan needs mor... Fri Robert 3
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb 2 Faith Michigan 1
News 61 Muslim refugees bound for Michigan will be k... Feb 2 Faith Michigan 1
News Baloney Meter: Is Michigan a threat to economic... Jan 26 same as Pacific 1
News Michigan Muslims prepare for Trump Justice Depa... Jan 25 Mikey 7
News Reward jumps to $35K for dog w/o nose Jan 24 Faith 1
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,294 • Total comments across all topics: 278,560,202

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC