2018 4-star WR Joshua Moore to visit Michigan this spring
Class of 2018 four-star wide receiver Joshua Moore told Maize n Brew that he will visit Michigan this spring. Moore, who transferred from Yoakum High School to IMG Academy , is ranked No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Maize N Brew.
Comments
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|4 min
|jonjedi
|6,025
|Heroin Epidemic In Michigan Continues As Three ...
|14 hr
|Faith Michigan
|4
|Trump's immigration policy causing fear, anxiet...
|18 hr
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|9
|State, hunters stepping up efforts to control M...
|18 hr
|Faith
|9
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|22 hr
|Wth
|9
|Protesters march statewide for and against fede...
|Thu
|Faith
|9
|An LGBT Tour Of The Great Lakes (Aug '15)
|Thu
|Faith
|9
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC