2 dead after wrong-way crash along I-94 in southern Michigan
Police and other crews work the scene of a head-on crash involving a car and semi trailer on Interstate 94 eastbound in Leoni Township, Mich,. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|8 min
|jonjedi
|5,800
|An LGBT Tour Of The Great Lakes (Aug '15)
|3 hr
|Dances With Women
|8
|Trump's immigration policy causing fear, anxiet...
|4 hr
|Dead Mothers Club
|5
|Protesters march statewide for and against fede...
|8 hr
|lol
|8
|On national reading and math test, Michigan onl...
|20 hr
|Faith Michigan
|1
|10 Words Most Michiganders Don't Say Correctly ...
|20 hr
|Faith
|1
|MSU kicks whiteboards off dorm doors in part ov...
|21 hr
|Faith
|1
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC