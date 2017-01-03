Yale study: Brain issues in premature babies may start before...
Even before birth, premature babies may display alterations in the circuitry of their developing brains, according to a first-of-its kind research study by Yale School of Medicine researchers and their colleagues at the National Institutes of Health and Wayne State University in Michigan. According to the authors, 10 percent to 11 percent of American babies are premature.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|5 hr
|inbred Genius
|3,147
|Eastern Michigan names diversity, inclusion com...
|Jan 7
|Drain Jammy Washi...
|8
|Ohio
|Jan 6
|Faith Michigan
|2
|Need help with unemployment!!!
|Jan 5
|Mrs Kowalski
|3
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|Jan 5
|Mrs Kowalski
|6
|William ross aka will
|Jan 5
|Mrs Kowalski
|2
|Tax, fee hikes still needed for road funding fi... (Jun '15)
|Jan 5
|Mrs Kowalski
|4
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC