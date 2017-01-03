Yale study: Brain issues in premature...

Yale study: Brain issues in premature babies may start before...

Even before birth, premature babies may display alterations in the circuitry of their developing brains, according to a first-of-its kind research study by Yale School of Medicine researchers and their colleagues at the National Institutes of Health and Wayne State University in Michigan. According to the authors, 10 percent to 11 percent of American babies are premature.

