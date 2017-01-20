Worried about what Trump might say, Michigan teacher won't let fourth-graders watch inaugural add...
The U.S. Capitol frames the backdrop over the stage during a rehearsal of President-elect Donald Trump's swearing-in ceremony in Washington. A fourth-grade teacher in Michigan sent an email to parents saying he was so concerned about what Donald Trump might say in his presidential inaugural address on Jan. 20 that he won't allow his students to watch the new commander in chief deliver it.
