Worried about what Trump might say, M...

Worried about what Trump might say, Michigan teacher won't let fourth-graders watch inaugural add...

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

The U.S. Capitol frames the backdrop over the stage during a rehearsal of President-elect Donald Trump's swearing-in ceremony in Washington. A fourth-grade teacher in Michigan sent an email to parents saying he was so concerned about what Donald Trump might say in his presidential inaugural address on Jan. 20 that he won't allow his students to watch the new commander in chief deliver it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 37 min President Donald ... 3,667
How many Hells Angels chapters in Michigan? (Oct '12) Wed Digger 99
News PC found dead after discovering body of his pol... Wed Go Blue Forever 5
News Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi... Wed LookatCranberry 8
News Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06) Tue Faith Michigan 819
News Conservation group calls for statewide hearings... Jan 16 Canada 1
News Eastern Michigan names diversity, inclusion com... Jan 7 Drain Jammy Washi... 8
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,174 • Total comments across all topics: 278,088,139

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC