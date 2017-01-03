Will There Be Any Kmart Stores Left In Michigan After Latest Sears-Kmart Closings?
Kmart and Sears have announced another huge round of store closings, and there are plenty of Michigan stores that will be shutting their doors for good. The company is closing multiple locations of both Kmart and Sears in across the US, including 10 Kmart locations and 1 Sears location in Michigan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFNT-AM Burton.
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|10 min
|Trumputin
|2,968
|William ross aka will
|12 hr
|William ross aka ...
|1
|Tax, fee hikes still needed for road funding fi... (Jun '15)
|Wed
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|Tue
|Joe
|5
|Eastern Michigan names diversity, inclusion com...
|Dec 31
|Wu Nanjing China
|5
|Need help with unemployment!!!
|Dec 24
|Faith Michigan
|2
|Madonna receives multi-million dollar gift from... (Dec '10)
|Dec 24
|Faith Michigan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC