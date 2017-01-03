Will There Be Any Kmart Stores Left I...

Will There Be Any Kmart Stores Left In Michigan After Latest Sears-Kmart Closings?

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: WFNT-AM Burton

Kmart and Sears have announced another huge round of store closings, and there are plenty of Michigan stores that will be shutting their doors for good. The company is closing multiple locations of both Kmart and Sears in across the US, including 10 Kmart locations and 1 Sears location in Michigan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFNT-AM Burton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 10 min Trumputin 2,968
William ross aka will 12 hr William ross aka ... 1
News Tax, fee hikes still needed for road funding fi... (Jun '15) Wed Go Blue Forever 3
News Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi... Tue Joe 5
News Eastern Michigan names diversity, inclusion com... Dec 31 Wu Nanjing China 5
Need help with unemployment!!! Dec 24 Faith Michigan 2
News Madonna receives multi-million dollar gift from... (Dec '10) Dec 24 Faith Michigan 3
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,601 • Total comments across all topics: 277,626,117

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC