Why Michigan's energy overhaul mattered to Grand Rapids Schools, other districts

Grand Rapids Public Schools has saved around $2 million by purchasing lower-cost power through the Michigan Schools Energy Cooperative over the years. The district joined the cooperative in 2001 and last year alone saved $410,000, according to Chief Financial Officer Larry Oberst.

Chicago, IL

