Why Michigan's class may be the highest-rated the program's had and how Jim Harbaugh put it together
A year ago this week, Jim Harbaugh was knee-deep in putting the finishing touches on what was going to be the most important class he'd sign at Michigan. But because the 2016 group, his first full recruiting class as the program's head coach, was going to be the initial foundation for whatever Harbaugh's version of Michigan would become.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|34 min
|DP Cassie
|5,067
|Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ...
|6 hr
|Faith Michigan
|1
|Sotomayor says University of Michigan needs mor...
|7 hr
|Faith
|2
|61 Muslim refugees bound for Michigan will be k...
|13 hr
|Faith Michigan
|1
|Baloney Meter: Is Michigan a threat to economic...
|Jan 26
|same as Pacific
|1
|Michigan Muslims prepare for Trump Justice Depa...
|Jan 25
|Mikey
|7
|Reward jumps to $35K for dog w/o nose
|Jan 24
|Faith
|1
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC