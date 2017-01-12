Whitmer headlines West Michigan rally to save Obamacare
The call-and-response was led by former Michigan State Senator and Senate Democratic Leader Gretchen Whitmer during one of two "Save Health Care" rallies held within the state by party leaders this weekend. The second took place in Warren a few hours before about 200 people attended the rally in West Michigan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|7 hr
|Xbvnc
|3,522
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|Sat
|Martin
|818
|Eastern Michigan names diversity, inclusion com...
|Jan 7
|Drain Jammy Washi...
|8
|Ohio
|Jan 6
|Faith Michigan
|2
|Need help with unemployment!!!
|Jan 5
|Mrs Kowalski
|3
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|Jan 5
|Mrs Kowalski
|6
|William ross aka will
|Jan 5
|Mrs Kowalski
|2
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC