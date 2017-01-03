Which Michigan counties have seen the...

Which Michigan counties have seen the biggest employment growth?

8 hrs ago

This slideshow features the 24 Michigan counties that saw the biggest percentage gains in number of people with jobs, based on average employment in 2009 compared to November 2016 in data compiled by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics. Click here for data on all 83 counties.

