Vocational programs at Michigan colleges flagged by feds for high debt, low earnings
Graduates of the Flint Institute of Barbering earn an average of about $6,260 dollars annually, but have to fork over about 16 percent of that - $989 - to pay back their student loans, according to new federal data. The annual payments ate up a big enough proportion of graduates' earnings for the program to fail the U.S. Department of Education's new gainful employment rule, which aims to ensure that students earn enough money upon completion to justify taking out federal student loans.
