Up to 10 inches of snow, hazardous commutes in advisory for West Michigan

A winter weather advisory, issued by the National Weather Service, is calling for blowing and drifting snow, along with much longer travel times for commuters. The winter weather advisory runs from 4 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5. Mason, Lake, Osceola, Oceana, Newaygo, Muskegon, Ottawa, Kent, Allegan, Barry, Van Buren, Kalamazoo and Calhoun counties are part of the advisory area.

