Understanding what an Obamacare repeal could mean in Mid-Michigan

With the U.S. Senate approving the first step to unraveling President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law, it's leaving many people wondering what a full repeal of the Affordable Care Act may mean for them. Tens of thousands more people are insured in Mid-Michigan because of Obamacare, particularly for what it's done for Medicaid expansion.

