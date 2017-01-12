Understanding what an Obamacare repeal could mean in Mid-Michigan
With the U.S. Senate approving the first step to unraveling President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law, it's leaving many people wondering what a full repeal of the Affordable Care Act may mean for them. Tens of thousands more people are insured in Mid-Michigan because of Obamacare, particularly for what it's done for Medicaid expansion.
