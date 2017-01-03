UCLA grabs Michigan's Jedd Fisch as o...

UCLA grabs Michigan's Jedd Fisch as offensive coordinator

WNEM-TV Saginaw

Fisch spent the past two seasons as Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh's passing game coordinator, quarterbacks coach and receivers coach. He also is a veteran NFL assistant who most recently served as the Jacksonville Jaguars' offensive coordinator in 2013-14.

