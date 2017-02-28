U. of Mich. video game cache serves a...

U. of Mich. video game cache serves as an archive, at play

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

In this May 20, 2016, video games are shelved at the Computer and Video Game Archive at the Duderstadt Center at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich. The university's archive features over 7,000 titles - everything from time-honored favorites such as "Pac-Man" and "Frogger" to newer fare, including "Call of Duty" and "Halo" - on dozens of gaming systems.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 34 min DP Cassie 5,067
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... 6 hr Faith Michigan 1
News Sotomayor says University of Michigan needs mor... 7 hr Faith 2
News 61 Muslim refugees bound for Michigan will be k... 13 hr Faith Michigan 1
News Baloney Meter: Is Michigan a threat to economic... Jan 26 same as Pacific 1
News Michigan Muslims prepare for Trump Justice Depa... Jan 25 Mikey 7
News Reward jumps to $35K for dog w/o nose Jan 24 Faith 1
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,417 • Total comments across all topics: 278,502,812

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC