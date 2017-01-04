Trump tweets himself praise as Ford d...

Trump tweets himself praise as Ford dumps plan for Mexico plant, looks to hire more in Michigan

Flat Rock Assembly employees clap as Ford President and CEO Mark Fields addresses the auto plant, Tuesday in Flat Rock, Michigan. Ford is canceling plans to build a new $1.6 billion factory in Mexico and will invest $700 million in a Michigan plant to build new electric and autonomous vehicles.

