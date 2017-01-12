Trenton's Hebda signs with University of Michigan-Dearborn PHOTOS
Trenton senior Victoria Hebda recently signed on to join the cross country team at University of Michigan Dearborn. She is joined by Trenton Coach Richard Lee , her father Joe Hebda, her mother Maria Hebda, her sister Therese Hebda, her grandmother Bernie Hebda, her grandfather Ed Hebda, Trenton Coach Melissa Lambert and UMD Coach Joe Horka.
