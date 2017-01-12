Trenton's Hebda signs with University...

Trenton's Hebda signs with University of Michigan-Dearborn PHOTOS

20 hrs ago

Trenton senior Victoria Hebda recently signed on to join the cross country team at University of Michigan Dearborn. She is joined by Trenton Coach Richard Lee , her father Joe Hebda, her mother Maria Hebda, her sister Therese Hebda, her grandmother Bernie Hebda, her grandfather Ed Hebda, Trenton Coach Melissa Lambert and UMD Coach Joe Horka.

