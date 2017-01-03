Travel guru Samantha Brown is all about Michigan vacations in 2017
One of the country's pre-eminent travel gurus has identified West Michigan as one of her top travel destinations in 2017 . Samantha Brown, best known as the host of several Travel Channel shows and for her well-read travel blog, listed "Michigan's Gold Coast" as a place you must visit in the upcoming year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|5 min
|President Donald ...
|3,059
|Eastern Michigan names diversity, inclusion com...
|6 hr
|Drain Jammy Washi...
|8
|Ohio
|20 hr
|Faith Michigan
|2
|Need help with unemployment!!!
|Thu
|Mrs Kowalski
|3
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|Thu
|Mrs Kowalski
|6
|William ross aka will
|Thu
|Mrs Kowalski
|2
|Tax, fee hikes still needed for road funding fi... (Jun '15)
|Thu
|Mrs Kowalski
|4
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC