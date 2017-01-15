Thousands attend Sen. Bernie Sanders healthcare rally in Michigan
People wait for the start of a health care rally in Warren, Mich., north of Detroit, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017. People wait for the start of a health care rally in Warren, Mich., north of Detroit, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|1 hr
|TheCanadianDuck
|3,520
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|23 hr
|Martin
|818
|Eastern Michigan names diversity, inclusion com...
|Jan 7
|Drain Jammy Washi...
|8
|Ohio
|Jan 6
|Faith Michigan
|2
|Need help with unemployment!!!
|Jan 5
|Mrs Kowalski
|3
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|Jan 5
|Mrs Kowalski
|6
|William ross aka will
|Jan 5
|Mrs Kowalski
|2
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC