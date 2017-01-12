Thousands attend Bernie Sanders healt...

Thousands attend Bernie Sanders health care rally in Michigan

14 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

Thousands of people showed up in freezing temperatures on Sunday in Michigan where Sen. Bernie Sanders called on Americans to resist Republican efforts to repeal President Barack Obama's health care law, one of a number of rallies Democrats staged across the country to highlight opposition. People lined up four abreast to get to the rally in the parking lot of Macomb County Community College in the Detroit suburb of Warren.

