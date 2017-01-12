Thousands attend Bernie Sanders health care rally in Michigan
Thousands of people showed up in freezing temperatures on Sunday in Michigan where Sen. Bernie Sanders called on Americans to resist Republican efforts to repeal President Barack Obama's health care law, one of a number of rallies Democrats staged across the country to highlight opposition. People lined up four abreast to get to the rally in the parking lot of Macomb County Community College in the Detroit suburb of Warren.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|5 hr
|Xbvnc
|3,522
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|Sat
|Martin
|818
|Eastern Michigan names diversity, inclusion com...
|Jan 7
|Drain Jammy Washi...
|8
|Ohio
|Jan 6
|Faith Michigan
|2
|Need help with unemployment!!!
|Jan 5
|Mrs Kowalski
|3
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|Jan 5
|Mrs Kowalski
|6
|William ross aka will
|Jan 5
|Mrs Kowalski
|2
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC