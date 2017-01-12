The Latest: Envoy warns Trump govt: D...

The Latest: Envoy warns Trump govt: Don't move embassy

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

French Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean-Marc Ayrault, left, shakes hands with Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit at the opening of the Mideast peace conference in Paris, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017. Fearing a n... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 2 hr Xbvnc 3,522
News Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06) Sat Martin 818
News Eastern Michigan names diversity, inclusion com... Jan 7 Drain Jammy Washi... 8
Ohio Jan 6 Faith Michigan 2
Need help with unemployment!!! Jan 5 Mrs Kowalski 3
News Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi... Jan 5 Mrs Kowalski 6
William ross aka will Jan 5 Mrs Kowalski 2
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Gitmo
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,121 • Total comments across all topics: 277,948,317

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC