Tabletop beer dispensers on tap for Michigan bars, restaurants and hotels
Michiganders who don't want to wait for a waiter could soon pull their own drafts out of tabletop dispensing machines, thanks to a new rule from the Michigan Liquor Control Commission. Under the new rule, a bar or restaurant with a license to sell alcohol on its premises could have tabletop dispensing machines available to customers.
