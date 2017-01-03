Tabletop beer dispensers on tap for M...

Tabletop beer dispensers on tap for Michigan bars, restaurants and hotels

Michiganders who don't want to wait for a waiter could soon pull their own drafts out of tabletop dispensing machines, thanks to a new rule from the Michigan Liquor Control Commission. Under the new rule, a bar or restaurant with a license to sell alcohol on its premises could have tabletop dispensing machines available to customers.

