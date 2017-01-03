Students create music from nature data

Students create music from nature data

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

You may know that up on Isle Royale, in the middle of Lake Superior, a group of scientists has studied the wolves, the moose and the climate for the last 58 years. That's a gross oversimplification, and an insult, likely, to the students who labored over a project that was just recently uploaded to the internet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 47 min Get a Clue 3,084
News Eastern Michigan names diversity, inclusion com... Sat Drain Jammy Washi... 8
Ohio Fri Faith Michigan 2
Need help with unemployment!!! Jan 5 Mrs Kowalski 3
News Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi... Jan 5 Mrs Kowalski 6
William ross aka will Jan 5 Mrs Kowalski 2
News Tax, fee hikes still needed for road funding fi... (Jun '15) Jan 5 Mrs Kowalski 4
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,123 • Total comments across all topics: 277,721,386

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC