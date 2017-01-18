State presses McLaren Hospital in Fli...

State presses McLaren Hospital in Flint on Legionnaires'

State health officials say they're following up on 17 cases of Legionnaires' disease last year in Genesee County after winning a legal dispute over access to records. The Department of Health and Human Services sent a letter Wednesday to Flint-area health officials and McLaren Hospital.

